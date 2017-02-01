Mandy Moore & Zachary Levi Have The Best Intro To Their Tangled Series

The love story of Rapunzel and Flynn AKA Eugene is finally continuing in a new Tangled series, and stars Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi have made it worth the wait. In a video promoting the Disney Channel show, the actors attempt to describe the plot by each adding one word at a time. Fortunately for those of us looking to avoid spoilers, they didn't get very far. The information their little game disclosed includes "Rapunzel is tangled" and "their romance blossoms and chaos ensues." "You get to know mom and dad a whole lot better," Moore adds. Levi reassures us that Pascal, Maximus, and the other animal characters will also be back. Our first reintroduction to Rapunzel, Flynn, Maximus, Pascal, and the gang comes Friday, March 10 with the Disney Channel movie Tangled: Before Ever After, according to Oh My Disney. Then, the series starts a week later on Friday, March 24. If the animated characters' rapport is as entertaining as the actors', we won't be disappointed.
