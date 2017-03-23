The natural disasters and social breakdowns that preceded the society's descent are only alluded to in this clip. But, as faraway and wild as this terrifying future seems, it becomes clear in just the first few seconds how sickeningly relevant the themes of the show are: the chaos that ensues when governmental order breaks down, democracy dies, freedoms are curtailed, terrorism threatens our safety, women are stripped of their rights and liberties, and humanity faces major existential threats. Any of those things sound familiar? Yeah, this one's going to be required viewing.