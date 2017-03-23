Samantha Bee Used A Penis Metaphor To Describe Trump's Proposed Budget

President Trump's preliminary federal budget proposal caused a lot of controversy when it was unveiled last week. In essence, the plan focuses on increasing the national defense spending budget at the expense of crucial programs that directly impact millions of Americans every day. And politicians on both sides of the aisle were not happy about it.
Last night, Samantha Bee dragged the White House for focusing on military spending instead of other, more pressing issues. How? By using a penis metaphor, of course.
"This kind of looks like when an insecure guy tries to make his penis look bigger by shaving down everything around it," the host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee said. "And if you don't buy my dick metaphor, here's how Trump's budget director, Mick Mulvaney, describes the plan."
Cut to Mulvaney repeating, "This is a hard power budget" in four different TV appearances.
At a press briefing, the director of the Office of Management and Budget went on to say that, "This budget simply reallocates and reprioritizes spending like any family or business would do."
But Bee was having none of that.
"That leprechaun is right," she said. "Families routinely tweak their budgets by canceling their kids' education, throwing out their books and medicine, selling their smoke detectors, and re-directing all their money to guns, ammo, and a moat stocked with alligators."
This is essentially what Trump's proposed budget would do: the plan includes increasing defense spending to $54 billion and allocating $3.1 billion for the first payment of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But to achieve this, they're slashing or eliminating completely the budget for critical health, education, arts, science, and environmental programs.
A clip showed CNN Money's Christine Romans saying that if the budget passes, that would mean a lot of "empty metal desks in Washington, D.C."
Bee responded by sarcastically yelling, "EMPTY METAL DESKS THAT CAN BE BEATEN INTO SWORDS. AM I RIGHT? HARD POWER!"
Another thing that the host pointed out is that the budget proposal is not really showing the Trump's administration's priorities. Instead, it shows that the president "has no idea fucking clue what he's doing. Surprise!"
Case in point: Energy Star. This program costs taxpayers about $57 million per year, but ends up saving costumers and business about $34 billion yearly. This program is voluntary, fights climate change, and saves people money! But Trump is more focused on the "American carnage."
"Distilling Trump's spittle-flecked campaign jeremiads and incoherent revenge fantasies into policy isn't an exact science," Bee concluded. "And if it were an exact science, this budget would de-fund it."
