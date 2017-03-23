Casey Wilson Has Some Ah-Mah-Zing Baby News

The Happy Endings crew has some exciting news to share. And, sorry to get your hopes up, but it's not an announcement that the much-missed sitcom will be getting a reboot.
Casey Wilson, who played fabulous singleton Penny on the show, has revealed that she's expecting her second child. She and husband David Caspe, the creator of Happy Endings and Marry Me, are already parents to son Max Red Caspe, who will turn 2 years old in May. We fully expect Baby #2 to also be named after a Happy Endings character, if it's not to much to ask.
"Some big news on my end, which is that I am pregnant again,” Wilson, next up in The Disaster Artist, announced on her Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast with Danielle Schneider.
“I’m so excited,” she added. “I was feeling so sick for about a month, but now I’m… not feeling great.”
Wilson, who married Caspe in 2014 after two years of dating, didn't reveal if she's having a boy or girl. She told Fit Pregnancy that she did find out the sex of her first baby, Max, ahead of time.
“I thought I wanted a girl, but I almost felt relieved when I found out I was having a boy,” the actress, whose mother died in 2005, shared. “Having lost my mom, and having had such a close mother-daughter relationship, I felt like somehow, I wasn’t ready for a girl.
“I feel like the universe is letting me try this out with a boy first,” she told the pregnancy during her first pregnancy. "I’m excited about having a boy because they love their moms so much. And I’m selfish!”
Here's the little guy (and big-brother-in-training) himself. Like, of course Casey Wilson's kid would hang out with Adam Pally's kid. Max and Penny 4 life.
