Beyoncé FaceTimed A Teenage Fan Battling Cancer

The singer took time out from staging epic photoshoots with Blue Ivy to surprise a teenage fan battling a rare stage four cancer. Billboard reports that Bey placed a FaceTime call to high school senior Ebony Banks, who hails from the superstar's hometown of Houston, Texas, to send her love and support.
Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️? pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017
"I love you, Beyoncé," Banks, whose nickname is Ebob, can be heard saying.
"I love you, too," the former Destiny's Child star, who is pregnant with twins, responded. The Beyhive must be so proud right now.
The call came after Banks' friends started a social media campaign, #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE, to grant her wish of meeting her music idol. According to a local news station, Banks has spent much of her senior year as a patient at Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center. The teen, who performed in the color guard at Alief Hastings High School, received her diploma earlier this month in an early graduation ceremony held at her hospital.
So Proud of Ebony Banks Class of 2017! #courage #makinggoals pic.twitter.com/tdIXfeIeCS— #GoBears ? (@AliefHastingsHS) March 16, 2017
Congratulations to our first graduate of 2017! pic.twitter.com/vFe1yk6Svd— #GoBears ? (@AliefHastingsHS) March 16, 2017
"Beyoncé is one of her idols," her friend, sophomore Karina Gutierrez, told a local ABC affiliate of the campaign. "She admires her so much, so we're trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyoncé's attention."
"We try to make sure she has a smile on her face and to make her wishes come true," added another friend, senior Cristal Depaz.
Banks' teachers have also shown their support for the student.
"I've seen her handle all kinds of adversity and she always does it with a smile on her face," Director of Bands Paul Brodt told ABC 13.
Kudos to Bey for making that call and brightening Banks' day. The real hero of this story, however, is Banks herself. If this video put together by her pals doesn't make you emotional, nothing will.
Check out NowThis Entertainment's video, below.
