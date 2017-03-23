Carey Mulligan Used To Cry About Being Judged By The Press

“I think it’s ultimately a tool to promote the work that you’re proud of," she explained to her costar. "At the beginning, I’d end up in tears in the bathroom at some point during a day of photos and press. I would do red carpets and be a wreck by the end; I found it awful and weird, standing there in my outfits with my body being judged and my appearance and makeup. It’s a fucking weird, bizarre thing to have 200 people screaming at you taking a photo."