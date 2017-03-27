"I worked at Zynga from August 2012 to September 2013. Zynga's engineering team was large at the time and divided in a way that almost made each team feel like its own mini-company within the company. Initially, I worked on a small infrastructure group and was the only woman on the team. After about 10 months, I moved over to the gaming side and there were more women on that team. It's interesting to see that even within engineering, women tend to gravitate to more client-facing projects and team versus infrastructure. During my time there, the company was going through a growth phase, so there were several organizational changes, both in terms of management and the game studios. I learned a lot there and got an invaluable skill set, but I reached a point where I wanted to work at a smaller company that would allow me to have more of a hand in how the company was being built. With 30 employees, Wealthfront has provided me with exactly that.