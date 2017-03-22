If You Hate Grocery Shopping, You'll Love This News From Costco

Do you love Costco, but aren't totally fond of making grocery runs? Well, we have some great news for you: Soon, you'll be able to get your groceries delivered from Costco right to your front door.
Yes, that's right. Costco Wholesale, the second largest retailer in the world after Walmart, is teaming up with Shipt, an online grocery marketplace and delivery service, according to a statement published yesterday.
For the time being, the service will only be available in Tampa, FL. But don't fret! According to the press release, the plan is for Shipt to expand to 50 other markets and offer its services to over 30 million households by the end of this year.
Advertisement
The startup, founded in 2014, has previously worked with grocery chains like Whole Foods and Harris Teeter. For a $99 annual fee, the service's members get unlimited grocery delivery. Shipt shoppers will make the store runs in your place, personally picking up the products and later delivering the orders to your home.
This is an effort on Costco's part to attract more customers through a home-delivery service. The big-box retailer has also tested the use of Instacart, another online delivery service similar to Shipt that uses personal shoppers. (Instacart has also worked with places like Whole Foods, The Food Emporium, and Kroger.)
So it's likely that you'll be able to get your groceries from Costco without stepping out of the house. Which sounds super-convenient, if you ask us!
:
Related Video:
Advertisement