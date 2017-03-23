Fire is packed with so much symbolism to explore, unpack, and play around with. There’s the literal meaning of fire, which ranges anywhere from the cause of third degree burns to one of the four elemental sources of power. Growing up, fire was a way of telling someone something is poppin — “yo, that new mixtape is fire!” Today we say “lit,” which is essentially the past tense version of light, but still embodies the idea that something is turned up or glowing with awesomeness. When you diss a person, especially in public and in the right company, your comrades will say, “oh! Shots fired.” Finally, there’s the steamy, sexy representation of fire: the flame ignited between two lovers.