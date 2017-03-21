Monday's episode of The Talk was quite an emotional one. As the hosts discussed Kim Kardashian's robbery in Paris, Sheryl Underwood shared a story of her own.
Inspired by Kim Kardashian, who had said she was afraid of being raped during her robbery in Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.Underwood bravely recounted her own rape.
"I looked at the footage with Kim, and in her retelling the story, she looks traumatized. But for her to go through that process and try to think her way through it... and I remember having a 'this is it' moment when I was raped," Underwood said. "And I just kept thinking, 'This ain't it. I am not going to die today. I refuse to die today. It's not going down like this.' So the only thing I thought was: 'What do I do to survive?'"
Underwood's remarks were met with cheers from the audience. She went on to explain that she tried to make a deal with the man who attacked her, in an attempt to regain control of the situation.
"I start talking to the guy and I said, 'Don't do this this way. Whatever you're going to do, finish what you're doing — don't kill me. And don't take my ID. They'll find you.' I was just negotiating with the guy," the comedian said. "And I really want women to understand. Don't ever let anybody take your power away from you. Don't ever let anybody decide for you."
Fans of The Talk tweeted words of support for Underwood and thanked her for sharing her experience with viewers. One survivor also tweeted that Underwood inspired her to tell her own story.
Check out the emotional clip below.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
