You Can Buy Kylie Jenner's New Blush Collection By The End Of The Week

BLUSHES!!! I'm beyond excited to welcome these to the Kylie Cosmetics family! I'm obsessed with blush and it's a dream that I can finally have MY OWN! ? can't wait for you guys to experience these build-able Matte beauties! They launch this Friday at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics check out my snap to see a more xx

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT