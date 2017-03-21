You Can Buy Kylie Jenner's New Blush Collection By The End Of The Week

Blush was a staple on the spring runways at fashion week — but if you’re underwhelmed by your makeup drawer, don’t despair. Kylie Jenner just announced on Instagram that her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics is launching a blush collection of five matte, pressed, powder blushes.
Although there were two shades of blush in Jenner’s ‘Kylie’s Diary’ Valentine’s Day palette, the 19-year-old makeup designer’s latest endeavor marks the first full drop of blushes from Kylie Cosmetics.
“BLUSHES!!! I'm beyond excited to welcome these to the Kylie Cosmetics family! I'm obsessed with blush and it's a dream that I can finally have MY OWN!” Jenner wrote on Instagram, adding that makeup enthusiasts should check out her Snapchat for a sneak peek at what’s bound to be our newest obsession.
Jenner’s Snapchat story reveals that the five shades are named “X-Rated” (a pinkish nude), “Barely Legal” (a rosy light pink), “Virginity” (a deep rose hue), “Hot and Bothered” (a tangerine orange shade), and “Hopeless Romantic” (a deep red). The latest addition to the Kyle Cosmetics lineup joins her wildly popular Lip Kits, eyeshadows, highlighters, glosses, and eyeliners.
Here are the relevant snaps.
You may be thinking, “that’s all well and good, but I need blush STAT!” Well, we have even more good news for you — the blushes will be available this Friday, March 24 at 3 p.m. PT on KylieCosmetics.com. (Set up that iPhone reminder, because something tells us these will sell out in the blink of an eye.) There's still no word on pricing, but come on. You know they're worth it.
She hasn’t even reached her 20th birthday, but Jenner is already poised to take over the makeup world. Color me wildly impressed.
