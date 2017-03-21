This Is The One Sea Creature Gwyneth Paltrow Won’t Eat

Goop's Instagram just gave us a glimpse into what Gwyneth Paltrow talks about with her coworkers at Goop. No, it's not the latest relationship philosophy or vaginal health gimmick. It's the awe she feels for a particular sea creature — namely, the octopus.
In a Slack discussion of Los Angeles restaurants (which now no longer appears to be screenshotted on the page), VP of Product Evan Moore recommended the BBQ octopus at Cliff’s Edge. And Paltrow had some feelings about that.
"Octopus are too smart to be food. They have more neurons in their brains than we do. I had to stop eating them because I was so freaked out by it," she ranted. "They can escape from sea world and shit by unscrewing drains and going out to sea. #tangent."
"Oh jeese, I didn't even think about that!" Moore conceded.
As People reports, Paltrow's claims aren't quite scientifically accurate. Octopuses have 500 million neurons — not exactly "more" than our 100 billion. Still, we can agree that they are majestic, powerful creatures that you do not mess with. Even philosophers are perplexed by them, since their nervous systems are so radically different from our own. So, we can see how ingesting one could be a bit unsettling. Also, look at how cute they are.
But even though squid have a similarly alien anatomy, Paltrow's not convinced they're as sacred. When asked if we should refrain from calamari as well, she replied, "squid is the dumb cousin, apparently."
The debate got cut off at the bottom of the screenshot, where Senior Director of Marketing and Retention Emilie Pacheco was explaining the way squids "communicate through flashes of red and..."
And what?! We may never find out. But even in its incomplete form, this conversation has left us reluctant to eat octopus or squid again.
