Lara thinks Wendy is a liability and Axe offers a compromise: he’ll not work with Wendy, only his employees will, that way she won’t get any dirt on him. Well, first things first, obviously Wendy could get dirt on Axe based on his employees. Also, obviously, we viewers know that this was Wendy’s deal anyway. Axe isn’t giving up anything. It may seem like a smooth move, and Lara says she can try to accept it. But if we look at the long game of the season, it really seems to me (and, you know, I might just be hopeful, I always want the women characters to outsmart the men), like they’re setting up a Lara turn. I mean, Axe has been slowly boxing her out of big decisions, he’s shown her that most people are expendable to him, and they definitely don’t seem like as much of a team this season. There’s such a great and intriguing relationship between Axe and Wendy, I really really want to see one between Lara and Chuck.