Ryan Reynolds Opened Up About Struggling With Anxiety As A Father

In the past five years, Ryan Reynolds has gone from engaged bachelor to father of two. His wife, Blake Lively, gave birth to baby James two years ago, and their youngest daughter, Ines, is just five months old. So, while Reynolds has definitely experienced all the joys that come with fatherhood, he's also experienced the difficulties. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , the actor, who stars in the upcoming movie Life along with Jake Gyllenhaal, opened up about the less glamorous side of being a father and how it's affecting his mental health.