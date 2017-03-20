Back in the day, MTV (a.k.a. Music Television TV) used to play music video after music video. There would even be built-up music video premieres where the biggest pop stars, like Britney Spears, would reveal a cinematic masterpiece timing in at approximately 3 minutes and 20 seconds. In the videos, she would dance, change costumes upwards of five times, and, most importantly, bring one of her catchy chart-topping songs to life. Of her dozens of music videos over the course of her career, a few stand-out on their own. From "...Baby One More Time" to "Work Bitch," the girl knows how to dance her pants off (sometimes figuratively, sometimes literally). No one could ever come close to the choreography that Spears gifted us. That is, until this video of a rogue flight attendant giving his best Britney interpretation on an empty airplane surfaced. What song is he dancing to? "Toxic" of course. And the result is one minute and four seconds of pure bliss.