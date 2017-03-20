Back in the day, MTV (a.k.a. Music Television TV) used to play music video after music video. There would even be built-up music video premieres where the biggest pop stars, like Britney Spears, would reveal a cinematic masterpiece timing in at approximately 3 minutes and 20 seconds. In the videos, she would dance, change costumes upwards of five times, and, most importantly, bring one of her catchy chart-topping songs to life. Of her dozens of music videos over the course of her career, a few stand-out on their own. From "...Baby One More Time" to "Work Bitch," the girl knows how to dance her pants off (sometimes figuratively, sometimes literally). No one could ever come close to the choreography that Spears gifted us. That is, until this video of a rogue flight attendant giving his best Britney interpretation on an empty airplane surfaced. What song is he dancing to? "Toxic" of course. And the result is one minute and four seconds of pure bliss.
The now viral clip has garnered over 9 million views on 9GAG, Mashable reports. And the number continues to grow. The iconic video is of Assraf Nasir, a flight attendant for AirAsia out of Malaysia, and it was recorded by his colleague (and fellow Spears fan) Farhan Rzman. It was obviously filmed in jest, as a funny tribute to the pop star, but it's more than just entertaining — it's actually really good. It starts with Nasir walking into the shot and picking up the phone while mouthing the lyrics to the hit song. Then it cuts to him standing in an empty plane, nailing every dance move. There's even a food cart and hair flipping involved. Basically, it's a must watch.
A Toxic performance on A330 by @AssrafNasir. Cc @britneyspears ???? pic.twitter.com/xoRksL1DZw— huski ? (@FarhanRzman) March 16, 2017
Now that you have seen the video, which many are pairing with the meme-able caption: "Me when Britney Spears comes on," it's time to revisit the original that inspired it all.
With thousands of retweets, it's only a matter of time before the Princess of Pop herself stumbles upon the tribute to her 2003 track. We can't wait to see her reaction when she does.
