Doin' this storm thang like a true New Englander! See that weird thigh gap? Yup, turns out we all have one, took #stormstella to find mine so #thankyoustella, for helping me find my TRUE thigh gap, without an hour of posing and arching and without crying and starving for carbs due to lack of them. I just put this bikini on and faced the storm, much like when I start to feel down. I don't cower back and let my crazy thoughts take over, I face them. I think about why and what I can do to change it! I sure AF can't can't change the storm, but I sure can embrace it, like I do this bikini!
I love posting these types of photos, bikinis/ lingerie it's such an uproar. A fat girl unapologetically being herself with no shame in her sexy AF bikini game. If I'm not being told I'm too fat to exist I'm told I'm being too sexy or classless and seeking attention. As a person I have the right to wear what I want, post what I want, and I have the right to stand my ground. No matter what my end game is, your judgments and fat/body shaming says so much more about you and your insecurities. We need to stand together, over power the bullies and haters with everything that makes them cringe. Which is why I continue to do what I do! Society needs to recheck their body standards, because HELLO we are all beautiful in our own ways! We all have a beach body, we can all wear shorts, tank tops or just WHATEVER! Everyone keeps telling me it's okay to be upset, that it's okay to let these strangers take control of my emotions. UM NO! We've been letting society take control for too long, stand your ground and do what makes your heart happy! Be strong, fight for what you believe in, you'll have more of a chance to make a difference than you will sitting quietly. Don't let the haters get ya, they don't deserve you!