Doin' this storm thang like a true New Englander! See that weird thigh gap? Yup, turns out we all have one, took #stormstella to find mine so #thankyoustella, for helping me find my TRUE thigh gap, without an hour of posing and arching and without crying and starving for carbs due to lack of them. I just put this bikini on and faced the storm, much like when I start to feel down. I don't cower back and let my crazy thoughts take over, I face them. I think about why and what I can do to change it! I sure AF can't can't change the storm, but I sure can embrace it, like I do this bikini! ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ ? #effyourbeautystandards #makeyourownsparkle #gloriousbabes #torridswim #torridinsider #torridfashion #snowstorm #802life #vermonter #vermontlife #beautyoverstandards #glamorplus #purebodylove #visiblyplussize #fatkini #fatbabe #fatrolls #thighgap #fatgirlscan #fatgirlsbewinning #fatpositive #allbodiesaregoodbodies #celebratemysize #goldenconfidence #fullfiguredfierce #radicalbodylove #bigarmnoharm

