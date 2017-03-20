A Meryl Streep Photo Has Turned Into The Most Hilarious Meme Of The Year

A new Meryl Streep meme is taking over Twitter and proving that sometimes, the greatest memes come from photos that just need to age a bit. The photo in question, which shows Streep cupping her hands together and preparing to shout (or cheer), seems have come from a single moment during the 2015 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. The camera panned to the actress when Debbie Reynolds took to the stage to accept the lifetime achievement award.
Across Twitter, users are imagining Streep filling in lyrics to hip-hop favorites and other dance party classics. All of which are, as you might expect, hilarious coming from the Oscar winner's mouth.
Streep gets down to the phat beats of Lil Jon:
Lil Jon: "To the windooooooowwww"— James Salscheider (@JSalscheider27) March 20, 2017
Me: "TO THE WALL" @MerylMemes #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/4iyBlL8YDq
Sings an epic ballad:
Whitney: And above all this, I wish you loooooooove.— The Representative (@BlkRanger21) March 20, 2017
Beat drops.
Me: AND IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII-E-IIIIIIIIIIIIIII...#MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/w7qLPsWUSN
Takes a starring role in Mulan:
Shang: Lets get down to business— Tiffany✨ (@tiffuhhh1) March 20, 2017
Me: TO DEFEAT THE HUNNNNNNS#MerylStreep #Mulan pic.twitter.com/CUWSU8auwV
Breaks it down to DJ Casper:
Dj Casper: FREEZE!— Justin Waite (@justinwaite17) March 20, 2017
Everyone: EVERYBODY CLAP YOUR HANDS #MerylStreep #Memes pic.twitter.com/R3gVHA28yK
And gets on board with Queen:
Queen: I see a little silhouetto of a man— Ellie (@elliealcorn) March 20, 2017
Me: SCARAMOUCHE, SCARAMOUCHE, WILL YOU DO THE FANDANGO?!! #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/v9bDP44HuF
It isn't clear who started the meme or why a two-year-old photo has resurfaced now, but some people have their theories.
INTERNET: ITS NEARLY THE END OF MARCH WE NEED A NEW MEME— ryan ? (@whittingham96) March 20, 2017
MERYL STREEP: pic.twitter.com/oxaSypmuGH
Of course, not everyone is happy about the meme filling up their Twitter feeds.
While it's unusual to see Streep spouting rap lyrics, it isn't all that hard to imagine that she could pull it off in real life. After all, she did star in the theatrical release of the musical Mama Mia. If you want to put your own spin on Streep singing, follow these steps.
For those keeping score, this isn't the first time Streep has turned into the meme hero the world needed. There was the popular vine of her cheering at last summer's DNC. And her role as stone-cold Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada will likely continue to inspire memes and gifs for years to come.
Yes, Meryl. You are.
