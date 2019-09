Kim Kardashian Shared A Loving Message From The French Paparazzi

On Sunday night, E! aired the Paris robbery episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It explored the October 2016 incident when men dressed as cops bound, gagged, and held Kim Kardashian at gunpoint while they stole $10 million worth of jewelry. This episode is one of the first times the star is going public about the details of what happened as well as the aftermath, including how the people in her life responded to the news. Turns out, her fans weren't the only ones sending her well wishes.