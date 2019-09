Alyssa Milano Sinks Her Claws Into Beauty Queen Drama Insatiable

Also, be prepared for her to be playing a fierce female character. As Milano told Paste last year, "Television has always created great, strong female characters even when the film world didn't and doesn't — because it's still that way. If you look at these factors, years, and years, and years ago, even when you look at shows like Cagney and Lacey — those were two really strong women. Even Who's The Boss? Look at Angela. She was a divorced, single mom that ran her own business, who hired a dude to take care of the kids and house."