Charmed Stars React To News Of Series Reboot

Morgan Baila
Photo: Frank Ockenfels/Spelling/REX/Shutterstock.
Charmed fans, this is either really great news or really terrible news. The iconic '90s show about three badass witches is currently in development for a major reboot. TVLine is reporting that the series reboot is inching closer and closer to becoming a reality. Three years ago, there were similar rumors that the series would return, but then those were quashed. But I guess second time's a charm, because now there is an actual name attached to the project, and a good one at that. According to the site, Jennie Snyder Urman, the showrunner for the CW's popular series Jane The Virgin, is at the helm of the new series, which shows some great potential. The reboot would also run on the same network. The Charmed revival, the site reports, "revolves around three witches who are brought together to fight evil in a small New England town circa 1976," is leading many to believe that the series will act as a prequel. However, none of the original witches (played by Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, and Holly Marie Combs) are attached to the project as of now. So far, Milano and Combs have had kind, if not apathetic, reactions to the news.
Many of the show's original fans are super psyched about its unconventional return.
Others — we'll call them Charmed purists — are skeptical of the reboot, especially the fact that it's happening on the CW.
