Hailee Steinfeld's New Song Is Very Demi Lovato

Not every actress can make the move from the screen to the stage with ease, but Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld didn't miss a beat while transitioning to a pop star persona. As reported by Teen Vogue, the Edge Of Seventeen actress is now collaborating with Machine Gun Kelly on his new single, and in addition to crushing it with killer vocals, Steinfeld is also channeling an actress-turned-pop star that came before her: Demi Lovato.
The new track, titled "At My Best," is all about empowerment — something that our girl Lovato has infused into nearly every song in recent memory, from the tear-inducing "Skyscraper" to the self-love celebration that is "Confident." And Steinfeld's vocals are a pretty good match for Lovato's as well: in between MGK's rap verses, Steinfeld comes in strong with the inspiring chorus.
Advertisement
"I shout, I swear, I get angry, I get scared/I fall, I break, I mess up, I make mistakes/But if you can't take me at my worst/You don't deserve me at my best"
The lyrics are certainly reminiscent of the Marilyn Monroe quote that girl you went to high school with is always sharing after a fight with her boyfriend, but that's because, well... it pretty much is that quote. (As for the quote's attribution to the screen icon, there's little evidence Monroe ever said it.) But who cares — that quote is actually really empowering! People are flawed, and should be allowed to be. Our flaws don't make us unworthy of love or affection. Everyone effs up.
Listen to the new track below:
Though this is technically Machine Gun Kelly's track — Steinfeld is just featured on it — it's a great followup to Steinfeld's "Love Myself." Not only does Steinfeld love herself, she doesn't care if you don't give her love. She has enough from within. That's a pretty powerful message for any performer to belt out, but it's particularly great for women who are often told that they must be certain things in order to win and keep love.
Steinfeld may be the next empowering pop star on the block. Lovato should approve.
Advertisement