Ina Garten Is Selling Her NYC Home (& Yes, The Kitchen Is AMAZING)

The couple purchased another NYC apartment — a pre-war two-bedroom, three-bathroom co-op on Park Avenue — for $4.65 million last year. They also own a top-floor home in Paris that sits between a bakery, a cheese shop, and a huge food specialty store (must be awful). "It's great because there's everything you could possibly want for giving a dinner party within a few blocks, and I love to give dinner parties in Paris," Ina once told Fodor's Travel . And, they have properties in Connecticut and, of course, East Hampton.