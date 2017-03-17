Ina Garten Is Selling Her NYC Home (& Yes, The Kitchen Is AMAZING)

We already love Food Network superstar Ina Garten's (a.k.a. the Barefoot Contessa) laid-back, yet sophisticated style. So when we learned that the couple is putting one of their New York City apartments — an Upper East Side pied-à-terre — up for sale, we had to pore through the photos in the listing.
Priced at $1.975 million through Stribling, the one-bedroom, bi-level home is on a middle floor of an 11-story building located on a quiet block, and the Gartens bought it in June 2004 for $1.4 million, according to Variety. It's also enviably cozy and Parisian-chic — we can see Ina and Jeffrey hosting intimate dinner parties here.
The couple purchased another NYC apartment — a pre-war two-bedroom, three-bathroom co-op on Park Avenue — for $4.65 million last year. They also own a top-floor home in Paris that sits between a bakery, a cheese shop, and a huge food specialty store (must be awful). "It's great because there's everything you could possibly want for giving a dinner party within a few blocks, and I love to give dinner parties in Paris," Ina once told Fodor's Travel. And, they have properties in Connecticut and, of course, East Hampton.
Check out photos of Ina and Jeffrey's Parisian-inspired New York pied-à-terre, ahead. PSA to the Gartens: If you ever need a house sitter, we can help you out.