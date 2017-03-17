This Before-&-After Makes A Great Point About Pregnant Bodies

Instagram Pregnant Life VS Real Pregnant Life... ?? I'm all about BALANCE! Sure, you might look at my page and see images like the left and think this mama works out all the time and she must eat healthy all the time... Well I'm here to tell you NO ?that's not how things go and I don't believe anyone should live without a little bit of life's indulgences! The image on the right (that Rhett so glamorously snapped ?) represents me a few nights a week and I think it's just as important to share as the one on the left. I'm a REAL mama, with REAL pregnancy cravings and REAL battles of accepting how my body changes throughout life's journeys. We've only got ONE life - I encourage you to find a HAPPY, HEALTHY, SUSTAINABLE BALANCE ??

A post shared by Anna Strode (@bubs2bikinis) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:51pm PST