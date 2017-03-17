Why Is Cole Sprouse On The Cover Of A Romance Novel?

If we asked you to name a romance novel cover star, your first response would probably be Fabio.
One person who probably wouldn't cross your mind is Cole Sprouse.
Nevertheless, it looks like the Riverdale star is featured on a romance novel from the Philippines — and apparently, he had no idea. "Shoutout to this publisher for using my face as the love interest of a romance. "A Heart Remedy From Mr Heartbreaker" in trashcans near you," the actor tweeted on Wednesday.
Shoutout to this publisher for using my face as the love interest of a romance. "A Heart Remedy From Mr Heartbreaker" in trashcans near you. pic.twitter.com/WChX0xycja— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) March 15, 2017
The book in question, A Heart Remedy from Mr. Heartbreaker, is a title from Precious Heart Romances, an imprint of the Philippines' Precious Pages Corporation.
Twitter users were quick to respond to Sprouse's tweet with other covers from Precious Heart Romances, Seventeen points out. It looks like the publisher has used various stars' likenesses on its covers over the years. There are similar romance novels with cover stars who very closely resemble Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Zayn Malik, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Shawn Mendes.
@colesprouse calm down @zaynmalik says hi pic.twitter.com/zCdK5DbsBq— Nadia (@nadineksdizon) March 16, 2017
@colesprouse you're not alone shawn mendes has one too pic.twitter.com/x1i4lTEiCN— dani; (@bugheadslut) March 15, 2017
@colesprouse Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber too, apparently pic.twitter.com/3AaCM6Hkt0— Jenny (@JennLorbeski) March 15, 2017
@colesprouse @ArianaGrande has a cover of that book too ????? pic.twitter.com/xzaso4lGRH— jc (@JCISAFANBOY) March 15, 2017
@colesprouse you made it to their cover like justin pic.twitter.com/apFUq5jeQQ— karl (@refractive) March 16, 2017
@colesprouse look! there's more! pic.twitter.com/mzOMRE0ROY— αrchielfαye brigitte (@fayeevourite) March 17, 2017
If you think those tweets aren't real, there are plenty more celebrity-inspired covers on the Precious Hearts Romances website. We spotted lookalikes for Sandra Bullock, Bella Thorne, Victoria Justice, Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Emma Stone, and Zac Efron on the site.
It's not clear whether or not the publisher's use of celebrity images is totally legit — but based on Sprouse's surprised reaction, we're guessing it might not be. But we don't doubt that these romance novels have brought joy to a lot of fans. And even if you've never picked up a romance novel, we bet you cracked a smile at Sprouse's tweet.
Refinery29 has reached out to Precious Hearts romances about its cover images. We will update this story if and when we obtain a response.
