Monopoly Just Announced A MAJOR Change

If you're the one who fights with your friends and family over which Monopoly piece you get to use, you might want to sit down. Today, Hasbro, the makers of everyone's favorite real-estate board game, announced that several of the pieces you've come to know and love will be going the way of the dodo. Say goodbye to the boot, thimble, and wheelbarrow, because they're heading to the great Monopoly board in the sky. The Associated Press reports that in their place, you'll find three new additions: a rubber ducky, penguin, and Tyrannosaurus rex.