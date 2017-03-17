Monopoly Just Announced A MAJOR Change

Fans from all around the globe crowdsourced ideas for the replacement tokens. According to the AP, "more than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries" cast their votes for 64 different options. One that didn't make the cut? Digitally inspired options, like a winking emoji and a hashtag, a 1980s-style cell phone à la Zack Morris, and bunny slippers. If you're not feeling the new options, you have plenty of time to stock up on the old standbys. Hasbro says that the new tokens won't hit store shelves until this fall.