This Is Why Patrick Stewart Uses Cannabis Products Every Day

Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart issued a statement to various media outlets explaining that he uses legal cannabis products to help him deal with the arthritis symptoms he experiences on a regular basis.
Stewart's statement was released in conjunction with Oxford University's Cannabis Research Plan. The university is creating a multimillion-dollar program to look into new uses for medical marijuana.
The X-Men actor says in the statement that he uses ointments, edible marijuana, and a spray to help treat his illness.
"Two years ago, in Los Angeles, I was examined by a doctor and given a note which gave me legal permission to purchase, from a registered outlet, cannabis-based products, which I was advised might help the ortho-arthritis in both my hands," Stewart says in the statement. "This, it would seem, is a genetically-based condition. My mother had badly distorted and painful hands. I purchased an ointment, spray and edibles. The ointment, while providing some relief from the discomfort, was too greasy to use during daytime and so I only use it at night. It helps with sleep as the pain was reduced."
Stewart also says that the treatments "have significantly reduced the stiffness and pain in my hands." He's now able to make fists, which he says was a challenge before he used medical marijuana.
"I have had no negative side effects from this treatment, and the alternative would have been to continue taking NSAID's, Advil, Aleve and Naproxen, which are known to be harsh on the liver and to cause acid reflux," Stewart wrote. The actor also noted that the new Oxford program could help "millions of others" suffering from various conditions.
