Trans People In The Military May Not Be Getting Proper Healthcare

"Up until 2016, transgender individuals in the military were not given appropriate medical or psychological assistance. They were forced to seek help in secret, outside the military health care system, or await discharge proceedings," she wrote. "We need better protocols for individuals who wish to transition while active duty, for retirees, and their family members. We need to aid them in preserving their fertility, and we need to foster an environment of openness where no soldier feels like he or she is isolated from fellow service members owing to gender identity."