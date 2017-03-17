Curls And Bright Lips Are Ruling Brazil Street Style

If you're on the East Coast, you know that spring is far from sprung. New Yorkers were
voluntarily snowed in on Tuesday, and we're still trudging through mounds of snow and black ice while bundled up in our puffy parkas and Sorels. Sexy.
Brazil doesn't feel our pain, though. In fact, the country is living it up — gleaming bare legs, short sleeves, and all — at São Paulo Fashion Week, where cold is a foreign concept. But something that they know very well? Curls. On the runway and outside of the shows, street style stars and models are flaunting curls, kinks, and coils of all lengths and textures.
Need a new idea to style your 'fro? There's inspo for that. In the market for textured bangs? Brazilians gotchu, boo. Scrolling through this slideshow isn't just a way for natural and curly girls and guys to find new styles for the (hopefully) warmer months ahead. It's also a reminder to book a vacation, stat.