Curls And Bright Lips Are Ruling Brazil Street Style

Here in the U.K., we know that spring is far from sprung. Despite some lovely sunny days earlier this week, temperatures cooled again as the weekend approached. Typical British weather, tbh.
Brazil doesn't feel our pain, though. In fact, the country is living it up — gleaming bare legs, short sleeves, and all — at São Paulo Fashion Week, where cold is a foreign concept. But something that they know very well? Curls. On the catwalk and outside of the shows, street style stars and models are flaunting curls, kinks, and coils of all lengths and textures.
Need a new idea to style your 'fro? There's inspo for that. In the market for a textured fringe? Brazilians gotchu, boo. Scrolling through this slideshow isn't just a way for natural and curly girls and guys to find new styles for the (hopefully) warmer months ahead. It's also a reminder to book a holiday, ASAP.