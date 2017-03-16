Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally victimized by Rupert Grint. Hufflepuffs of the world, I'm looking at you.
I've only ever had the nicest things to say about the man who portrayed Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, but a recent interview is making me question pretty much everything I thought I knew about the Snatch actor. Take a deep breath, because...Grint is a self-hating Hufflepuff.
Yep, it's true. According to Grint's new interview with Vulture, he was sorted into a Hogwarts' house via the famous (and highly accurate) Pottermore quiz back in May, and he had lots of feelings about the whole thing. While some may have expected the man who previously played an iconic Gryffindor to be sorted into the same house that Ron, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione (Emma Watson) repped, that wasn't the case. After taking the quiz several times, Grint got...Hufflepuff. But instead of being proud of the hard-working, patient, and loyal house, Grint just scoffed. Scoffed, I tell you! The actor told Vulture:
"[I was] a little bit disappointed to be honest. That’s just not the coolest one, is it?"
Grint then added that he would have preferred these two other options...even if one is the home of pure evil.
"I think I [took the quiz] a few times as well, and it was always Hufflepuff. You want to be like Gryffindor or Slytherin."
Yes, Grint would have rather called the house that Tom Riddle — a.k.a. Lord freakin' Voldemort, — belonged to instead of the earnest, kind Hufflepuffs. Clearly Grint forgot about the wonderful Hufflepuffs of the world, including Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them's Newt Scamander (a fellow redhead, just saying), Nymphadora Tonks, and, of course, Cedric Diggory. (Why are so many of Harry Potter's Hufflepuff characters dead? I have no idea.)
Can Hufflepuffs get just an ounce more respect in this world? We can't all be gallant Gryffindors but we sure as hell can give you a great hug.
