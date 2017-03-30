Power Rangers Star Receives 6-Year Sentence For Voluntary Manslaughter

Ricardo Medina, Jr. received his sentence today for the 2015 killing of his roommate Josh Sutter. The D.A. confirmed to E! Online that the former Power Rangers star received a sentence of six years in a state prison.
This story was originally published on March 16, 2017 at 5:00p.m.
Ricardo Medina Jr, who played Power Ranger Cole Evans, the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger, has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
E! News reports that the 38-year-old actor has pleaded guilty to killing his roommate Josh Sutter, on January 31, 2015. Police arrested and charged Medina in February 2016. According to prosecutors in the case, Medina and Sutter were fighting in Green Valley, CA. The heated argument, which was about Medina's then-girlfriend, became physical, and Medina stabbed Sutter several times with a sword kept near the front door.
According to People, Medina denied stabbing Sutter after the incident. At the time, the Los Angeles County Attorney's Office did not find sufficient evidence to charge Medina. He was released from prison on February 3, 2016.
"I want to say I am very, very, very sorry for what occurred," Medina said after his release. "I'm very happy to be out of jail and my heart goes out to the Sutter family. Thank you."
E! News notes that today, Medina entered a plea of "one felony count of voluntary manslaughter." He also admitted to using a sword to kill Sutter. Medina will face sentencing on March 30. The charges carry a maximum sentence of six years.
Medina was not charged with murder, which would have come with a sentence of 26 years to life in prison.
While he is most well known for his portrayal of Evans on the Power Rangers Wild Force series in 2002 and 2003, Medina also appeared on ER and CSI: Miami. Medina returned to the Power Rangers franchise in 2011 as Deker, the villain in Power Rangers Samurai.
