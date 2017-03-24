Tonight Owen and Amelia are working together on a 95-year-old woman who fell while hiking. She and her husband of 60 years are both famous surgeons. They are deeply in love, very old, and incredibly adorable. For a group of surgeons, this is the greatest love story ever told. And so, of course, Owen (who is obsessed with his own fairy tales) can’t keep their love separate from his own marital troubles. So he confronts Amelia on trying to act like nothing is happening between them. “We took vows. For better or for worse,” he says. “I need you to tell me right now if you’re coming home so we can work this out…or not.” It’s an ultimatum, and one that Amelia doesn’t take well. She says nothing. Their relationship, though, is a mess and they are yelling at each other in the hallway.