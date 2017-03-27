Celebrate Muslim Women's Day With This Incredible Video

In a political landscape scorched by the Trump administration's xenophobic travel bans and punitive immigration policies, Muslim Women's Day represents a vital moment to celebrate the human face of Islam. Long demonized as a violent, repressive religion, Islam is, in reality, a faith embraced by peaceful people across the globe.
We're challenging some of the dangerous misconceptions and stereotypes by speaking directly with Muslims. Watch the video above to hear from some of the Muslim voices working to dismantle the fear and prejudice around Islam that have become all too common in our divided society.
Looking for more ways to honor Muslim Women's Day? Check out our series, "Badass Women of Afghanistan," which spotlights the journalists, humanitarians, and artists working to change their country for generations of girls.
