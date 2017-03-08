The Fearless Journalist Spotlighting Afghanistan's Women

After the Taliban fell in 2001, Khorsand has studied the lingering effect that the regime still has on Afghanistan’s social, cultural, and economic realities. Today, she uses her unique position as a female writer and broadcaster to advocate for women’s equality, despite the constant threat of personal danger. Khorsand has been followed and threatened for her work, and endured three days of stalking after hosting a debate on the roles of religion and secularism in Afghan culture. But Khosand won’t let the specter of intimidation dampen her commitment to broadening the opportunities for her nation’s girls and women. “If we are afraid all of the time,” she says, “we wouldn’t be able to carry on.”