The Woman Broadening Afghan Culture Through Soccer

When eight-year-old Pashtana Rasoul left her home for a scholarship with the Afghan Child Education and Care Organization (AFCECO), she dreamed of playing women’s soccer for her country. Pashtana grew up mired in poverty, selling water on the streets of Peshwar with her siblings, but life turned dire after the imprisonment of her father by a Jehadi war faction, and the family found themselves in a refugee camp. With the help of the AFCECO, Rasoul pursued a career in professional sports and played with the National Football Team of Afghanistan against South Asian teams including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India.