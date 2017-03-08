Meet Afghanistan's Undaunted First Female Director

Following the collapse of the Taliban, Sadat has gone on to achieve worldwide renown for her defiant portraits of Afghan women, who continue to strive for greater visibility in a world still scarred by the brutal regime. "Most of [Afghanistan's] young generation don't have a good education," she reflects. "It's easy [for them to] accept the Taliban's ideology." Spurred by her belief in film's revolutionary power, Sadat founded the International Women's Film Festival in Afghanistan to feature trailblazing female storytellers from around the world.