For This Afghan Woman, Studying Music Is An Act Of Resistance

For 20-year-old Negin Khpalwak, music was never just a hobby. It was illegal to play and listen to music under the Taliban, and the regime banned public music-making and ordered the destruction of musical instruments. Following the Taliban's collapse in 2001, nine-year-old Khpalwak traveled to Kabul to receive an education in the hope of one day becoming a composer. Like many families, Khpalwak's relatives, who live in Afghanistan's deeply conservative Kunar region, have remained staunchly opposed to her studies.