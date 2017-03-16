Garner explained her experiences traveling across the country to see the effects of childhood poverty firsthand, getting very emotional as she described what she has seen. She was visibly affected, with tears coming to her eyes during her speech. She shared stories of neglect as well as abuse. She also spoke on the cyclical nature of the situation, with parents who experienced drug abuse, food scarcity, and physical abuse passing those stresses down to their own children. Garner's powerful words didn't just call for more funding, she insisted that education and activism are just as important to stop the cycles of abuse and neglect.