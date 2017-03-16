Drinking pressed juices is like a wearing a face mask: Whenever you buy or make one, it makes you feel so damn trendy that you just want to share it with the world. Artfully-styled Instagram posts? Your feed's full of them. Sermons preaching the benefits over brunch? Your friends have gotten an earful. And don’t get us wrong: There’s nothing bad about sprinkling some wellness into your everyday routine. But one beauty brand is offering a fresh (and yes, slightly less annoying) take on the healthy eating trend — because most of us can't bear to give up our 10 am chocolate chip muffin.