Story from US News

McDonald's Tweets Insults At President Trump, Blames Hackers

Andrea González-Ramírez

Celebrating 1237! #Trump2016

A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

Update: Terri Hickey, a spokesperson for McDonald’s, sent us the following statement via email: "Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source. We took swift action to secure it, and we apologize this tweet was sent through our corporate McDonald’s account.
Original article to follow.
The official Twitter account for McDonald's Corporate went after President Trump on Thursday morning, calling him "disgusting" and saying the commander-in-chief has "tiny hands."
The tweet, sent at 9:16 a.m., was pretty out of character for the brand. It was pinned at the top of the page before being deleted about 20 minutes later.
Advertisement
The post read: "@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."
But like everything on the internet, screenshots will live forever.
Twitter was pretty divided over the issue. Some people took the opportunity to drop some puns.
Others quickly recognized that the social media manager who sent the tweet is probably out of a job by now. And of course, we've seen that story play out before.
Some people said that they would be having some McDonald's today to celebrate the tweet.
Predictably, some Trump supporters were pretty pissed, and say they will be boycotting McDonald's going forward.
After an awkwardly long period without an explanation (at least, by Twitter standards), McDonald's eventually addressed the incident, tweeting: "Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this."
Welcome to 2017, folks.
We have reached out to McDonald's for comment. We will update this post as soon as we hear back.
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series