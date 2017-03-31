By this point, it’s inarguable that Alice is the kind of mother who treats her daughters as extensions of herself. Her obsession with perfection — or at least the image of it — is so consuming that Betty and Polly don’t trust her anymore. Riverdale opens with the Coopers taking a family picture while Jughead provides the biting voiceover. The image they project of pristine, blonde, pure Americana happiness is of course a lie. “The Coopers…The Stepfords of Riverdale,” Jughead snarks. Just like the events of The Stepford Wives, beneath the glossy, beautiful surface, this family has an underbelly teeming with darkness and tragedy. This image the Coopers strive so hard to project was blemished by Polly’s forbidden romance with Jason, which gets its own rundown at the beginning of the episode as well. Although I still don’t buy the chemistry between the two. I think one day Polly will look back on how she let Jason consume her whole life and regret it. I’m surprised she doesn’t regret the relationship already considering she is pregnant, Jason’s been murdered, and she has little resources. Her parents may care about her but they want nothing to do with the child she is carrying considering its paternal lineage. The Blossoms may want that baby in their lives but I wouldn’t put it past them if they ever left Polly for dead.