Then there’s Tuan’s goodbye with Elizabeth — part showdown, part maternal lecture. The Jennings offer to suggest another line of work for him, in their report to his people. It certainly seems intended as a kind, parental gesture, to save him from going down the path they did. But, angry teen that he is, Tuan bites back. No, he doesn’t want their help, and in fact, he’s written his own report, detailing their lapses in maintaining their cover (read: they did a shitty job being his parents). If nothing else, Elizabeth is excellent at ignoring her failings as a parent, so she sits him down and tells him he can think whatever the hell he wants about them, but as for Tuan, she says: “You’re not going to make it...You will fail.” At least, he will if he decides to go solo. She urges him to tell his people to send him a partner. “A woman?” Tuan asks. What he needs is a mom. Under different circumstances, Elizabeth would like to be that mother to him (“I wish we could take him with us” she laments). But instead, she does her best to teach him a lesson with the circumstances she’s got — and it’s a good one, all things considered. If Tuan isn’t getting out, then at least he shouldn’t go it alone.