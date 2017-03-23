If you’ve read any of these recaps before, y’all know I’m going to start with Octavia. She’s running away from camp, followed by Ilian at the start of the episode, but before you can get him to scram, the black rain comes and they have to hide together. Somehow they find clean water in the cave they’re in and strip off their clothes to wash off the burning from the rain. At this point, because we’ve all watched a TV show before, we know they’re going to get it on. Ilian talks about every bad thing that A.L.I.E. made him do and how he doesn’t know if he can face going home. Then he asks Octavia what her sad story is. He says she can’t feel nothing like she claims, he saw the pain in her face when she tried to kill him. This causes her to freak out and try to kill herself in the rain.