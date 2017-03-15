RuPaul Just Made A Huge Announcement

You know RuPaul can work a runway, but the drag star and competition show host walked down a very different kind of runway recently. RuPaul told E! that he walked down the aisle with his longtime partner, Georges LeBar.
"I've never said this on television before: We are married," RuPaul told Ross Mathews during an appearance on Hollywood Today Live.
E! explains that RuPaul and LeBar met at former NYC nightclub The Limelight. It was LeBar's birthday and the two had a rendezvous on the dance floor. RuPaul explained that he and LeBar married in January. It happened to be on the 23rd anniversary of the night they met.
"We were looking into it really for tax breaks and financial things," RuPaul explained to Mathews.
While it may come as a surprise that the larger-than-life star managed to keep his relationship status a secret, E! adds that when he's not filming his hit show, RuPaul's Drag Race, and working as an LGBTQ advocate, RuPaul spends almost all of his time in Wyoming with LeBar. The couple share a 50,000-acre ranch there. And get this, Wyoming is also known as the Equality State. Maybe that has something to do with why Ru loves it there so much. Plus, it's about as far from the spotlight as someone can get.
"He doesn't care about show business at all," RuPaul explained. "He could care less."
RuPaul describes LeBar, an Australian, as kind and funny. In an interview with BuzzFeed, RuPaul noted that he "prayed" for a man who was "sweet and sensitive." It looks like he got it all in one package.
"Is he devoted to me? Am I devoted to him? Oh, hell yes," RuPaul said.
But wait a second, Ru. We understand all the secrecy, but can't you give your fans a peek into that wedding registry? We're sure it's plenty fierce.
Check out the whole interview, below.
