RuPaul Just Made A Huge Announcement

While it may come as a surprise that the larger-than-life star managed to keep his relationship status a secret, E! adds that when he's not filming his hit show, RuPaul's Drag Race, and working as an LGBTQ advocate, RuPaul spends almost all of his time in Wyoming with LeBar. The couple share a 50,000-acre ranch there. And get this, Wyoming is also known as the Equality State . Maybe that has something to do with why Ru loves it there so much. Plus, it's about as far from the spotlight as someone can get.