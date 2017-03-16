But, again, I love the characters, and that’s what keeps me, fool that I am, watching. Raven was incredible this week. She keeps running the simulation on the spaceship, trying to figure out how she can successfully land the ship with the fuel that she has. It’s making her increasingly frustrated and Murphy is not helping. Maybe he thinks he’s being the comic relief, but to me, he was a stand-in for the lazy guy or gal we’ve all done a group project with. They watch you do all the work and then pipe in with a rude jab to show they are above all this, all while not doing anything to help. It was annoying. So thank goodness Raven snaps on him and starts yelling at him and hitting him. He deserved it! Sure, she was super mean, but he was being a punk and he needed to wake up. Luna comes to soothe Raven and has her repeat the mantra “I give myself to the miracle of the sea.” That mantra actually is the big solution of the episode, but they get there a different way.