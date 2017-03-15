This Is Why Chris Evans Only Dates Actresses

If you've noticed that Chris Evans usually seems to date actresses, you're not wrong. In an interview with Esquire, Evans revealed that the decision is no accident.
"There's a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who's not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around," Evans, who is Esquire's April cover star, told the magazine. "Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won't see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test."
The Gifted star has been connected to actresses Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel, and Minka Kelly. It makes sense that he'd want to date fellow high-profile stars — actors do lead a pretty demanding life. Being in a relationship with someone who understands the industry's ups and downs would definitely make things easier.
Of course, his dating life wasn't the only thing Evans discussed with Esquire. He also used the interview to sound off about his frustration with the 2016 presidential election.
"I feel rage," Evans told Esquire, referring to President Trump's victory. "I feel fury. It's unbelievable. People were just so desperate to hear someone say that someone is to blame. They were just so happy to hear that someone was angry. Hear someone say that Washington sucks. They just want something new without actually understanding. I mean, guys like Steve Bannon — Steve Bannon! — this man has no place in politics."
Evans, who supported Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, isn't shy about politics. He's previously tweeted his disapproval of Jeff Sessions. But the actor told the magazine that he's not worried about his political views affecting how audiences see him.
"Look, I'm in a business where you've got to sell tickets," Evans told Esquire. "But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and didn't speak up. I think it's about how you speak up. We're allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don't want to go see my movies as a result, I'm okay with that."
We have to give props to the Captain America star for using his platform to speak out about what he believes in, even if not everyone agrees with his opinions. Check out his Esquire cover below.
