We won a Nickelodeon award! ? ? I always watched the KCA's when I was a kid and always wished I'd win one of those orange blimps ? I can't thank you all enough for voting and making another childhood dream come true! You are THEEEE best fans in the ? I love you all! ❤️ oh and Jesy is cropped out the picture because she doesn't like this photo! ??
Little Mix's latest photo was supposed to celebrate the group's recent Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards win but it seems to be sparking rumors of a feud.
As Buzzfeed pointed out, Little Mix shared a photo from the red carpet of the Kid's Choice Awards, which in itself wouldn't exactly be newsworthy but this photo was different. For some reason, Little Mix had cropped Jesy Nelson out of this particular shot.
This is certainly weird but the group played it off as being totally normal in the photo's caption. After explaining that winning an orange blimp made "another childhood dream come true!" they threw in a sidenote: "Oh and Jesy is cropped out the picture because she doesn't like this photo!"
It seems odd that they wouldn't just choose another photo, no? Especially since shortly after this photo went up Nelson posted seven shots from the same red carpet on her personal Instagram, four of which were just closeup shots of herself without her bandmates.
Nelson wasn't spilling any tea, though, she was just giving the details of her look and thanking those who helped her get ready. "Orange eye to match the orange barn makeup," she captioned one shot.
That doesn't mean that fans weren't quick to point out on Little Mix's Insta that the images Nelson posted were nearly identical to the one she was cropped out of. "I find it weird that Jesy wanted to be cut out because she apparently didn't like any of the photos," one person wrote. "but if you go on her Insta there's a photo of all four at Nickelodeon?"
Some fans even accused Perrie Edwards, who reportedly posted the cropped photo, of not telling the truth. "Oh look @perrieedwards here's the photo of @jesynelson thought you said she didn't like any of the photos. Think you've been caught lying now."
According to Buzzfeed, some fans even said that Edwards and Nelson were fighting that night. But a Little Mix spokesperson wants you to know everything is fine.
"This is absolute nonsense created out of nothing," the spokesperson told Buzzfeed in a statement. "There is no fall out whatsoever within Little Mix. We now sadly live in a world where stories are fabricated from Instagram photo posts."
So to sum things up, Nelson may have been cropped out of that photo, but she has not been cropped out of the group.
