Fans Are Livid Over The Photoshop Fails In Little Mix’s Latest Music Video

Hell hath no fury like a legion of scorned Mixers. That's how the saying goes, right? Eagle-eyed Little Mix fans have created a maelstrom of angry tweets — and for good reason. After the group released the music video for its latest single, "Touch," many fans noticed that Jessy Nelson was heavily photoshopped in the clip, and they did not keep their opinions to themselves. In the video, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Nelson are dancing in front of striped walls, which were definitely a strong visual, but also helped viewers spot some flagrant editing and retouching. While the group is plenty proud of its curves, a few choice bends and curls in the background were all the evidence that Mixers needed: Editors had photoshopped many parts of the video, and Nelson bore the brunt of the manipulation. Fans have rallied behind the group and Nelson, adding that the editing was completely unnecessary and that the ladies of Little Mix are beautiful no matter what. "Look how obvious it is," one Mixer wrote.
Great #photoshop of @LittleMix jessy nelson, look how obvious it is with the lines in the background. #littlemix #touch pic.twitter.com/ih8Zs9D9No— Marcus (@1ofthe7billion) January 29, 2017
"Show girls to be comfortable in their own skin," said another. It's clear that fans know what the group stands for.
@LittleMix I love you and all but your editor should really not photoshop you, show girls to be comfortable in their own skin #Loveyourself pic.twitter.com/UXXlUoPqdl— corey (@corvosper) January 23, 2017
@LittleMix seriously, this is so upsetting! Thought it may have just been dodgey paintwork, but it's not... #Loveyourself pic.twitter.com/tkrwHjK2Dm— Alice Sposito (@AliceSposito) January 23, 2017
The group's members haven't commented on the video just yet, but knowing their past history being body-positive role models, we're sure they'll have some choice words for the gaffe. You can check out the full video for "Touch," below.
