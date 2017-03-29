Remember how in college, you had your prerequisite major courses — like accounting 101 or microbiology — and then you had your okay-to-sleep-through electives? Well, for a long time, face masks were kind of like the latter. They were the "Introduction to French Wines" in your everyday skin-care schedule, in that they were fun and served you some purpose, but they weren't exactly necessary. Then everything changed when the K-beauty wave hit the states. Suddenly, there was a treasure trove of mask innovations that made them more useful than ever.
At the forefront of the movement was Peach & Lily, a company that puts the most cutting-edge products from Asia in the hands of U.S. consumers. And now, the beauty brand is making its offerings more accessible than ever. It just launched a specially-curated Mask Bar in Barneys retail stores that features cool, never-before-seen formulations that are surprisingly affordable. You've got pill-shaped water-jelly masks, fizzing masks, masks for men, dry paper masks, and so many more.
We asked Peach & Lily co-founder Alicia Yoon to walk us through a few favorites, so click ahead to check them out.